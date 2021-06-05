Conspiracy of white supremacy is real -- Guy Thorvaldsen

It’s a conspiracy, folks. But it’s not a theory. It is all too real.
Here’s how it works: Republican-controlled statehouses (mostly white, male and Christian) make it harder for minorities and elderly people to vote. Then they refute the 400-year history of white privilege and Black oppression, forbidding it to be taught in schools. And lastly, they vote to turn away federal money that would help fund our schools -- especially those schools serving historically poor and more broadly diverse communities. And then there’s gerrymandering.
And why do white, Christian Republicans underfund schools and suppress votes? Because they know the truth: We are not and never have been all born with equal opportunity in America. Republicans know that a quality education that teaches broad and critical thinking skills will expose and challenge this simple truth: Racism is a white problem, based on a white interpretation of history, and designed to keep inequity in place and white folks in power through undermining schools.
Support local public schools. Support Stacey Abrams' work on voting rights. Those out of school should study books such as Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste” to discover what they missed in school. Our democracy depends on it.
Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison