Consider antitrust laws at ballot box — Ron Berger

When people think about the economy, they often are thinking about elements such as unemployment, inequality, wages, the stock market or economic growth.
What they tend not to be thinking about is antitrust laws, a collection of federal and state laws and judicial decisions aimed at regulating uncompetitive business practices.
To some, antitrust laws seem like an esoteric topic. But it should not be. Currently, in industry after industry, a half dozen or fewer corporations now dominate their respective markets by means of a business model that is built on the collapse of meaningful antitrust law enforcement.
Even without new legislation, a new Democratic president could use an array of tools already available in existing federal agencies to enact meaningful reforms and make our economy more competitive.
Among the Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., have spoken about and offered plans to make antitrust law enforcement a priority for their administrations, with Sen. Warren offering the most far-reaching and detailed plans overall.
Voters should consider this before casting their ballots in the presidential primary.
Ron Berger, McFarland