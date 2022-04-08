Conserving fuel is an opportunity -- Judith Gunkel

With COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, we face many challenges but also opportunities.

The increase in the price of gasoline presents one of these opportunities. Let it be a time to consider these ways to conserve fuel: walk, bike, carpool, plan and combine trips or ride the bus.

These approaches can be long-term solutions, including cutting down on greenhouse gases, air pollution, traffic and more. Tapping the oil reserves to push gasoline prices down is a temporary fix that depletes the reserve, which has a national vital purpose.

We have used ingenuity in the past. Let's do it this time and find solutions with long-term benefits.

Judith Gunkel, Madison