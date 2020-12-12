Conservatives won't respect Biden -- Jodi Johnston

I just can't hold in my anger one moment longer.

The hypocrisy spouted in some of the letters to the editor in this paper is so unbelievable it's mind numbing.

Some think Republicans should apologize for voting for President Donald Trump. Others tell Republicans to get over Trump and get behind Biden for the good of the country (are you kidding!?). Many absolutely deny any voter fraud despite it being thrown in their face. Others question Christians who voted for President Trump.

Enough is enough. We had to go through four years of daily disrespect for President Donald Trump -- insult after insult. We even had to watch as that basket case, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripped up her copy of the State of the Union Address as she stood right behind President Trump. This for the entire country and entire world to witness.