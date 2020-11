Conservatives won't head to Canada -- Rick Sanson

If you are looking for an example of liberal bias in the press, I’d like to cite last Sunday's guest column " Some advice for those leaving US for Canada ."

This is a minor issue to cite that is somewhat nonpolitical in nature, but pertinent nonetheless. Given that Donald Trump has lost the election, the implication of the column, written by Steven Lewis, a Canadian health policy analyst, is that somehow upset conservatives are going to leave the country. I know of no Trump supporter that has ever seriously said this.