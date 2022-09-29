Conservatives want us to be like Iran -- Paul Mickey

Recently the morality police in Iran arrested and apparently beat a woman to death because of the way she was dressed.

I’m sure many Americans feel “that could never happen here.” Unfortunately, they may be wrong. Currently, half the states in the union, including Wisconsin, have strict anti-abortion laws turning women into criminals. Some states even reward bounty hunters and snitches for turning in any offending parties.

You’ve got book bans going on around the country and far-right groups dictating what children can read and be taught in school. You have a Republican Party that no longer believes in the separation of church and state.

This has been made more than clear by the recent decisions coming out of the Supreme Court. Some representatives of the Evangelical movement have also made it clear they’re supporting candidates to further their agenda in government. They feel the separation of church and state doesn’t apply.

Iran may be an extreme example of a country where religious extremism has turned into subjugation of its people. But that’s where the United States is headed unless people get more involved in voting for representatives for equality.

Paul Mickey, Madison