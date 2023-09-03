A majority of our Wisconsin Supreme Court justices recently voted to limit some of the powers of conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. This has prompted another temper tantrum from Ziegler, who accuses the majority of staging a “coup.”

Ziegler is chief justice because conservative justices staged their own “coup” in 2015. Until then, Wisconsin’s chief justices had been chosen by seniority, and Justice Shirley Abrahamson was serving in that role due to her senior status. But after Republicans pushed through a constitutional amendment to consolidate political power behind the bench, a conservative majority on the court immediately removed Abrahamson as chief justice and enthroned Justice Patience Roggensack in her place.

Without the GOP’s successful political pressure eight years ago to change the Supreme Court’s rules, Ziegler could not now be the chief justice. How did the conservative justices pull off their structural change in 2015? By a majority vote, just like the vote of the liberal justices earlier this month. The majority action of today’s justices is no different than the conservative justices’ action that opened the door to Ziegler.

Ziegler’s diatribes are nothing more than sour grapes. In the words of Mathew 7:1, "Judge not, lest ye be judged."

