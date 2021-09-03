Conservatives like to rewrite history -- John Morgan

One of the things we have learned from conservatives lately is how to reinterpret history so that we get it right.
We now know that the Anglos and the Saxons didn't invade England. They were just tourists on vacation who came over to explore the Celtic countryside.
And the Danes didn't invade England, either. They just came over to visit the Anglo-Saxons and have a picnic and a hootenanny with them.
And we now know that William the Conqueror didn't invade England either. He was actually William the Tudor, who came over to help the people improve their English by spicing it up with a little French. Thanks to him, Shakespeare didn't write in Anglo-Saxon.
And, of course, the Visigoths never invaded Rome. They were just German tourists who came to sample the pizza and collect a few souvenirs.
John Morgan, Madison