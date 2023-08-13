In 2015 the Republican Party pushed a change to the Wisconsin constitution. The change involved the way the chief justice was to be selected.

This was a power grab to take complete control of our state government by allowing members of the court to choose the chief justice. Since 1889 the position of chief justice was based on seniority. Since the conservatives had the majority, they replaced Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a liberal, with Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative, which gave Republicans control of all three branches of our state government.

You did not hear Justice Roggensack and Justice Annette Ziegler screaming foul at this move. Now that the majority on the court has changed to liberal, and changes by the majority are being made, all you hear is crying from the Republicans.

Richard M. Beal, Madison