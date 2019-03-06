At last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, Vice President Mike Pence and other speakers geared up for the 2020 election by identifying a new boogeyman in an effort to rally their base. Gone are the days of “lock her up.” That's been replaced by “socialists will take your freedoms.”
Freshman U.S. Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., with her New Green Deal was anointed the new face of the Democratic Party and the enemy of freedom. Former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka declared, “They want to take your pickup truck. They want to rebuild your home. They want to take away your hamburgers.”
It is time to step out of the echo chamber and use common sense. We already are a democratic socialist nation. We have government-funded public schools and universities, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, public libraries, public works, public parks, roads and police. Countless government agencies regulate everything from my sport hunting to corporations. How did this happen? It is called "consent of the governed.”
This fearmongering reminds me of the Red Scare of the 1950s. My grandpa told me that Commies hid behind bushes waiting to grab us. For a while I was a little jumpy around bushes, but eventually common sense prevailed.
Terry Jones, Deerfield