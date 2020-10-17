 Skip to main content
Conservatives can't back Trump -- Ken Berg
Conservatives can't back Trump -- Ken Berg

I have been a conservative and fairly consistent Republican over last 40 years, but that won’t be the case this time around.

I served 30 years in local government as a school board member or city council member where our duty was to fix problems and not politicize every decision made. President Donald Trump has “poisoned the well” by treating every person or group with an opposing opinion as the enemy, worthy of ridicule and embarrassment.

We are still struggling to get a handle on this pandemic because he won’t take responsibility for a coordinated, national and science-based response to this virus. Instead, he blames Democrats, the media and anyone else who questions the approach he has taken. As a result, our economy and previous way of life continue to struggle due to a lack of progress in addressing COVID-19.

I am tired of the daily drama and crisis we are all enduring during this presidency. He has infected Republicans in our state Legislature to arrogantly disrespect Democrats by refusing to meet for purposes of state business. And when they do, they have more than once shut down in minutes. What a disgrace.

Please do not sit this election out because you think it will not matter. It will, now more than ever.

Ken Berg, Watertown

