The State Journal recently reported that the U.S. Department of Energy now says the COVID-19 virus likely leaked from a lab. In 2020, that suggestion was considered dangerous, racist and xenophobic.

The "Twitter Files" revealed that conservative accounts were suspended, banned or de-amplified without violating Twitter policies (and often at the request of the U.S. government). Studies now show that natural immunity provides the same or better protection than the COVID-19 vaccine. Lockdowns and masks may not have significantly altered the course of the pandemic. The Hunter Biden laptop story was real and not "Russian disinformation." The list could go on.

How long do we continue to trust the "experts" who seem to be either lying, compromised or, worse, political activists. Individuals lost jobs, businesses, family and friends and were publicly criticized for asking these questions. When do all the dangerous, horrible "conspiracy theorists" receive their public apologies?

Brad Chadler, Middleton

