Wisconsin is voting for a Supreme Court justice in the spring election April 4. It has become a high-stakes battle for control of the court. Daniel Kelly will preserve constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law and prevent judicial activism. He will apply the law as it is written.
The same people who are calling Kelly’s views extreme are the same liberals who believe in legislating from the bench. As Kelly has said, "what people of Wisconsin want to know, with absolute certainty, is that everyone on that bench is going to follow the law." People who come to the court do not want to know the justice's values or what they think the law ought to be.
Kelly’s opponent is a liberal activist who seeks to put her thumb on the scale by ruling based on her political beliefs, rather than the rule of law. Liberals’ extreme values include abortion up to birth. Pre-born babies are human -- science agrees.
Who controls the Supreme Court will shape abortion laws in Wisconsin. Take a stand for life and vote for Kelly, the constitutional conservative.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon