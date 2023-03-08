Wisconsin is voting for a Supreme Court justice in the spring election April 4. It has become a high-stakes battle for control of the court. Daniel Kelly will preserve constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law and prevent judicial activism. He will apply the law as it is written.

The same people who are calling Kelly’s views extreme are the same liberals who believe in legislating from the bench. As Kelly has said, "what people of Wisconsin want to know, with absolute certainty, is that everyone on that bench is going to follow the law." People who come to the court do not want to know the justice's values or what they think the law ought to be.