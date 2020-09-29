Conservative judge isn't a cult member -- Scott Lauder

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a conservative, not a cult member.
It amazes me people can hide their anti-Catholic bias behind conspiracy theories that rival QAnon and “the grassy knoll” hypothesis. That's what a letter to the editor did last Sunday in opposing Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. Had Judge Coney Barrett really been a member of a “Handmaiden” cult, she would never been allowed to obtain the accomplishments available to so few Americans. She would be the stay-at-home mother that many liberals seem to despise.
Judge Coney Barrett should be praised for her achievements in true feminist tradition: She is an attorney, a professor of law at Notre Dame University and a sitting judge. She also is a devoted wife, mother and, yes, devout Roman Catholic.
Feminists as well as the rest of our citizens should be praising her accomplishments as we praise those of vice presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. Instead, the recent letter to the editor and some members of the media try to disparage her and the over 75 million U.S. Roman Catholics because she happens to be conservative and a President Donald Trump nominee.
Scott Lauder, Webster
