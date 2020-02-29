Conservative faith slows progress — Dave Wester

Conservative religion has always been a roadblock to the advancement of civilization. In Wisconsin, conservatives have recently stepped up their efforts to push education backward.
In the 1600s, the Catholic Church put Galileo under house arrest for determining that the Earth revolved around the sun. Fast forward to 2016, when many millions of public and private dollars were spent in Kentucky to create a replica of a totally fictitious ark to teach something we know with absolute certainly is false -- that the Earth is less than 7,000 years old.
In Wisconsin, corrupt politicians with more religion than science are shuffling hundreds of thousands of public dollars to private schools to teach the same baloney, at the expense of our public schools.
The 2,000-year-old textbook that the religious schools cite as God’s word makes no mention of the land masses we now call the Americas, or their native people. Apparently, God was not aware of them until Leif Erikson, Christopher Columbus and other explorers found them 1,000 to 1,500 years later. Teeny-weeny countries in the Middle East, where God apparently had better reporters, are described in great detail in that same ancient text.
Dave Wester, Baraboo