Conservatism is problem, not the GOP -- Steve Kaukl

A recent letter to the editor correctly mentioned that many slaveholders and founders of the Ku Klux Klan were Democrats. What the writer failed to mention was that, at the time, the Democrats were the conservatives and the Republicans were the progressives.

At the end of the 1800s, the Democrats began dumping conservative ideologies and becoming progressive, completing the change by the mid-1900s.

A political party is a collection of ideologies with the party name being merely a label attached to that collection. A thinking person chooses a party based on the ideologies, not the label. Only an unthinking person would choose a party based solely on the label.

Conservatives ripped this country in two and fought a bloody war to preserve the right to keep human beings as property. Conservatives founded the Ku Klux Klan. Conservatives opposed a woman’s right to vote. Conservatives promoted eugenics and segregation for “racial purity.” Conservatives opposed integrated schools.

Conservatives enacted “sundown laws.” Conservatives enacted literacy tests and poll taxes. Conservatives promoted “separate, but equal,” though most of the separate facilities were never even close to “equal.” Conservatives put into place restrictive zoning laws. Conservatives “red lined” areas for the purpose of mortgage loans.

Progressives opposed these actions.

Steve Kaukl, Cottage Grove