Conklin's policies will prevent crime -- Rebekah Klemm

About a year ago, I woke up at 2 a.m. to find burglars in my house. They stole my purse, keys and car as they fled.
The police officers who responded did a great job, and I appreciated their help. But all they could offer was assistance after the incident had already occurred. This is a valuable service, but it’s not the same as preventing crime from occurring in the first place.
If we want to actually prevent crime, we need to address the root causes by ensuring everyone in our community has access to high-quality education, stable income, and the food and health care they need to survive. Research shows that when people have their basic needs met, communities are safer.
Nikki Conklin, candidate for Madison City Council for District 9, understands the connection between healthy communities and safe communities. She’s a mother who is raising her kids in Wexford Ridge. She’s also a first generation college graduate with a degree in human services. Her experience and education make her the best candidate to truly resolve the issues of crime in our neighborhoods.
If you want to prevent crime and make our community safer, vote Conklin on April 6.
Rebekah Klemm, Madison