Conklin will take on root causes -- Noelle Chambers

On April 6, voters in District 9 can elect a Madison City Council member. With so many pressing issues facing our community, now more than ever we need new leadership to take a fresh look at our challenges.
Nikki Conklin brings a new vision for our community, one that will make our neighborhoods healthier and safer.
Conklin has been the stand-out candidate, winning the primaries and with a large number of donors to her campaign. The people have spoken, and they want change. Conklin’s experiences and education uniquely position her to understand the complex issues our district faces.
Instead of scare tactics, Conklin has used research and evidence to form her ideas for a safer community. According to the Center for American Progress, “Crime is more likely to occur when people are unable to meet their most basic needs: an education, a stable income, and access to the food and health care they need to survive. Government investments that focus on addressing these underlying social needs can help strengthen public safety, as can investments that improve the physical environment in the community.”