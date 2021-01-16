 Skip to main content
Congressmen aren't worthy of job -- Michelle Maslowski
Thanks to the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board for stepping up to denounce U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in last Sunday's editorial, "The shameless Trump minions should resign."

These three enthusiastically abetted the insurrection at our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. It's difficult to imagine a worse betrayal of their oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. They are disqualified to represent Wisconsin.

Michelle Maslowski, Ettrick 

