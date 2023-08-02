Congress should end justices’ pay

So Justice Samuel Alito is afraid of a code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court . He’s even openly defiant.

I don’t know what he’s afraid of. If Congress actually passes such a code, the Supreme Court could challenge it in court and then strike it down. I certainly wouldn’t put it past them.

I have another idea. Instead, why doesn’t Congress refuse to fund salaries for the Supreme Court justices? They make enough in contributions from wealth supporters to live quite comfortably as it is. Chief Justice John Roberts must be so proud to head one of the most corrupt courts in U.S. history.