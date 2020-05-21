Congress should stop evictions -- Linda Syth
0 comments

Congress should stop evictions -- Linda Syth

  • 0

As unemployment continues to increase, homelessness and evictions will be the legacies of COVID-19. Congress needs to act soon.

When people cannot work, they cannot pay the rent. Even with some getting unemployment insurance, millions are still falling behind, putting low-income renters under the threat of losing their homes.

We cannot take a "wait and see" approach when the country is in crisis. Patience is a luxury only a privileged few can afford. I urge our members of Congress to push for quick passage of a COVID-19 bill that includes at least $100 billion for emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions.

Please act now to help our fellow Americans keep their homes. Our leadership and compassion will be the true legacies of COVID-19.

Linda Syth, Oregon

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics