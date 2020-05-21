Congress should stop evictions -- Linda Syth

As unemployment continues to increase, homelessness and evictions will be the legacies of COVID-19. Congress needs to act soon.
When people cannot work, they cannot pay the rent. Even with some getting unemployment insurance, millions are still falling behind, putting low-income renters under the threat of losing their homes.
We cannot take a "wait and see" approach when the country is in crisis. Patience is a luxury only a privileged few can afford. I urge our members of Congress to push for quick passage of a COVID-19 bill that includes at least $100 billion for emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions.
Please act now to help our fellow Americans keep their homes. Our leadership and compassion will be the true legacies of COVID-19.
Linda Syth, Oregon
