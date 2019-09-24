A little-known issue pending before Congress this year could impact the ability of satellite TV subscribers to access network TV programming.
The issue surrounds the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization (STELAR). If Congress allows STELAR to expire at the end of 2019, more than 870,000 satellite TV subscribers -- mostly in rural areas -- could be left in the dark.
If this law sunsets, some rural satellite TV customers would no longer have access to network TV programming. These subscribers have legally received these channels for years thanks to STELAR and should be able to continue watching them. Customers could also face increasing prices and TV blackouts, taking away their ability to view their favorite content.
That’s why we are encouraging members of Congress to help us protect these satellite TV subscribers by making it a priority to reauthorize STELAR. This law not only ensures companies such as AT&T can deliver network programs to our rural customers, but that we can do it at a fair price through requiring broadcasters to negotiate with us in good faith.
With only three months left this year, we know many important issues are being addressed by lawmakers in Washington. We hope Wisconsin’s congressional delegation will stand up for TV viewers in our state and nationwide, and work together to reauthorize STELAR by the end of the year. You can do your part by contacting your members of Congress and asking them to stand up for satellite TV viewers. Learn more at: www.NoTVBlackouts.com.
Scott T. VanderSanden, state president, AT&T Wisconsin