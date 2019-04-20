Tell me again why we elect representatives and senators to Congress.
Was it to play games with our duly elected president? Or did we think we were sending good representatives who want to protect Americans from terrorists, criminals and other dangerous attackers of our constitutional rights.
It seems the Democratic Party has lost all commitment to the rights and needs of America. Instead, Democrats are unhappy because they lost. And we even have some GOP members who have forgotten what America is really all about. We have a violent, drug-pushing border war going on, but Congress doesn't even care.
Come on, America, tell Congress to grow up or resign. We need adults with common sense and a desire to support America and its citizens.
And I've had it with the media, which used to be better than this. We need facts, not some made up ideas. The media should be ashamed of what it has become.
Virginia Foulk, Mazomanie