Congress should expel Rep. Santos -- Ken Richardson

“I am not a crook,” said Richard Nixon in November 1973, and then he resigned in August 1974 as president of the United States because of the Watergate scandal.

“I am not a criminal,” said George Santos in December 2022 to The New York Post, as he looked forward to being seated in the House of Representatives in January 2023, after being elected under various false pretenses.

Unless he resigns, the voters of his district, as well as millions of federal taxpayers nationwide, are expected to pay his annual salary of $174,000 plus expenses and benefits, while he exhibits apparent egregious contempt for our system of government.

Unfortunately, we taxpayers are powerless to protest his fraud, other than encouraging members of the House to expel him if he refuses to resign. So expel him. Your oath of honor requires it.

Ken Richardson, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection