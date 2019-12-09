We have a president in love with dictators: Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kim Jong Un, to name just three. He praises them unconditionally.
Previous presidents had plenty of summit meetings, but those were built on values such as human rights. We, the electorate, are responsible for this. We elected this president.
But this problem actually began with 9/11. Congress enacted the "Authorization for Use of Military Force" to oppose al-Qaida throughout the world. That 2001 authorization has been used to justify 19 armed conflicts since. President George W. Bush and his crew misled us about weapons of mass destruction and got a second authorization for military force in 2002 to invade Iraq. We finished that war in 2011. But Congress never repealed the 2002 authorization, and President Donald Trump has threatened to use it to invade any country he says is threatening Iraq (such as Turkey).
Leaving the 2001 authorization and its questionable use alone, the House has put repeal of the 2002 authorization into the National Defense Authorization Act. We can support Congress rebalancing the third branch of government as the Founders of the Constitution envisioned, and to prove we stand against dictators and for democracy.
Tell Congress you want this. Please contact your representatives today.
Dave Minden, Madison