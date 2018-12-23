I would rather bake cookies than worry about the president’s temperament. But as Donald Trump’s legal woes increase, so does his rash behavior.
The news brings fresh stories of election fraud, possible emolument violations, and speculation about Russian collusion. At the same time, the president dismisses members of his Cabinet, pulls U.S. troops from Syria without consultation or an apparent plan, overrides Congress’ will on food-stamp eligibility, and proposes to shut down the government over a border wall opposed by most Americans.
Clearly, Trump’s legal jeopardy isn’t soon over, and I fear he will act even more impulsively in the days to come. Given this, Congress must reassert its authority over our out-of-control president. Among the most important actions that Congress needs to take is the reassertion of its responsibility as the sole body that can authorize military engagement. If Congress does not do this, I fear the president will lead us into a war of choice, designed to divert attention from his legal problems.
Please, U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison -- join with your Senate colleagues in cosponsoring or supporting legislation that reasserts congressional control of this crucial responsibility.
Karen Greenler, Edgerton