Congress must be responsible for war -- Karen Greenler

The tragic events in Afghanistan provide ample room for blame. Republican and Democratic administrations, Afghan corruption that we agreed to ignore and Pakistan’s involvement should all be investigated.
But Congress has responsibility too. In 2001, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. was the only member of Congress to vote against a post-9/11 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that gave our president nearly unlimited powers to wage war against “terrorists.” There was no sunset clause or timeline for reassessment. She saw that Congress could evade taking responsibility for the ensuing wars, which is exactly what happened.
Other military force authorizations are on still on the books: from Iraq (2002) and from the 1991 Gulf War. There is current legislation to revoke the 2002 and 1991 authorizations. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, have signed on to their respective bills, but U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has refused to support revoking these defunct authorizations because he believes that would make us look weak.
Fighting an unwinnable war for years is what makes us look weak. Unused military force authorizations must be revoked and any authorization that is active should have a sunset clause that keeps Congress responsible for openly debating our use of military force.