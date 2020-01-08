Congress has failed us on impeachment -- Gene Bier

The U.S. House and Senate are once again failing in their service to the electorate.
In the question of President Donald Trump's possible misuse of executive power in his dealings with Ukraine, both bodies have set positions that will deny an honest conclusion. The House should have subpoenaed witnesses but was in a hurry and knew that it would battle a hostile Supreme Court.
The Senate refuses to agree to witnesses and testimony. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is using his power to discourage any members who may actually want to get the solid truth. His power and reelection are more important than his oath to serve our country.
Though the situation does make a person assume there must be problem with President Trump's behavior, a lack of information will never let us be confident in the impeachment result.
How did we get to this place where power, fear of replacement and blind loyalty are now ruling over any service to the voters of this country?
I am afraid legislators are now bowing to the extreme views sold on political television and radio networks. Fox, CNN and MSNBC now own our elected officials, who are more concerned about bad publicity on TV than carrying out their responsibilities.
Gene Bier, Milton