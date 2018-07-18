July 16, 2018 is another date that will live in infamy.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt condemned an attack on our nation. Our current president questions whether our attackers, whose guilt is documented, are really at fault.
Absent the leadership of the president, who can lead our nation’s defense? Republicans in Congress must -- Democrats must not lead, but follow.
At the least, they should both join in a bipartisan censure of President Donald Trump for his failure to defend our country from ongoing attacks, and for his repeated attempts to disrupt our nation’s defensive alliances.
Further, Republican congressional leaders should subpoena the translator’s notes or transcripts of the one-on-one meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Congress should reaffirm the commitment of the people of the United States to NATO, and they should pledge the continuing commitment of both political parties to resist and reject any continuing interference with our upcoming elections.
David W. Cole, Baraboo,