A United Nations report tells us that without “unprecedented” action, catastrophic conditions could plague the Earth by as soon as 2040. These extreme weather events, rising sea levels, species extinction and reduced capacity to produce food will create dire consequences for all life, including humans.
Around 60% of Americans are concerned about climate change, with around 30% saying they are “very worried.” Many are experiencing this climate grief alongside feelings of confusion, exhaustion and isolation, amplifying our level of so-called eco-anxiety. Sustained eco-anxiety leads to immobilization and hopelessness, at a time when action is critical.
Now is the time to speak openly about our climate grief and notice our own eco-anxiety. Now is the time to reduce our feeling of isolation, focus our attention, and formulate a plan. Experts recommend building relationships within like-minded individuals using group sessions, environmental activist meetings and online community discussions. Uniting around these topics offers our best hope for healing both the planet and ourselves.
Andy Ringquist, Madison