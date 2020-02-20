Confiscate cars of OWI offenders -- Thomas Gitter

The State Journal editorial in last Sunday's newspaper, "Sign OWI bill, then do more for safe roads," endorsed legislation curbing drunken driving in Wisconsin.

Rep. Jim Ott, R-Mequon, is doing a good job to remove drunks from our highways before they injure or kill innocent people. Unfortunately increasing prison sentences will not solve the problem. Most OWI offenders when released will immediately go back to driving under the influence.

This problem has only one solution. At the time of sentencing for a second offense, the judge should confiscate the person's vehicle, regardless of ownership. With no car, the person will be taken off the highway permanently.

Problem solved.

Thomas Gitter, Madison

