Concrete medians are urban eyesore -- Margaret Marriott

Oh my goodness. Just what Madison needs: concrete medians.

What with the destruction of trees in pursuit of giant buildings and the relentless destruction of green spaces, Madison is well on its way to becoming an urban heat island. Compare an aerial view of this leafy city from the 1950s to an aerial view today and you'd wonder who dropped the agent orange between 1950 and 2022.

Concrete medians will do their bit to make things worse. They increase drainage problems, raise temperatures, crack and break over time and are just plain ugly. Are landscape designers so hidebound they can't see beyond sterile grass and concrete? Have they ever heard of ground covers? Native plantings? Mulch?

It appears the city has an inexhaustible concrete fund but can't afford to maintain anything organic or natural.

Incremental changes can either enhance or detract from the livability of a city. First it was huge, ghastly bus stops on State Street in Madison that would all but obliterate views of or access to businesses behind them. Now it's tons of concrete on medians.

What will be the next step in turning Madison into a certified urban eyesore?

Margaret Marriott, Madison