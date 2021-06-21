Concerts on the Square won't be the same this year -- Claudia Cooper

When I moved to Madison four years ago, all I heard about was the wonderful summer Concerts on the Square.

The background of the Capitol and the fabulous classical music created the perfect venue. I was truly amazed that people respected your reservation of the perfect spot if you put your blanket down early. No one ever trespassed. You could bring your picnic basket and beverages of choice. Folks relaxed, gathered with friends and enjoyed a wonderful evening that was unique to Madison.

Concerts on the Square tickets go on sale Friday, but don't break out the picnic baskets yet Food, beverages, wine and beer will be available for purchase at each concert, but carry-in food will not be allowed at Breese Stevens Field event.

All that changed with the pandemic. This year the Concerts on the Square are being brought back. Wonderful. Oh, but wait. They are no longer on the Square, and they no longer are free.

So here we are -- a free event is now limited so only ticketed people can enjoy it. The concerts are now at Breese Stevens Field and carry-in food and drinks aren't allowed.

I understand if the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra wants to put on a concert and charge admission. That's completely reasonable. But please don’t call it the Concerts on the Square summer series.

What will be missed the most is the eclectic crowd: young, old, more fortunate, less fortunate, and kids who would not otherwise be exposed to classical music.