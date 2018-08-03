Concerts on the Square are signature events of our summers and I’ve thought a lot about what makes them so special.
First, there is the setting. Our beautiful State Capitol and grounds are the collaborative work of thousands of people -- architects, engineers, masons, carpenters, artists and landscapers -- and of course, the citizens who paid for the construction and continue to pay to preserve and maintain it. The power of that majestic building lies not in its tenants, but in its builders and owners: we the people.
Then there is the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: an assemblage of instruments, together creating harmonious voices whose whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Maestro Andrew Sewell is a master of drawing out the best within the musicians.
Third, and maybe most important, is the public in attendance. Tens of thousands of individuals, of all ages, backgrounds and interests, respectfully and joyously embracing a summer evening together. Watching the crowd at these concerts, particularly in light of the divisiveness and anger infecting our state and country, is uplifting.
As we brace ourselves for the vitriolic election season, it is comforting to recognize that our camaraderie and unity are the true sources of our strength. After all, our country was founded on the motto, “E pluribus unum.”
Carl A. Sinderbrand, Middleton