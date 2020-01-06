Concern for life ends at delivery -- Dr. Douglas Laube

In addition to the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature's efforts to thwart reproductive health access for the women of our state, now our federal representatives in the U.S. House and the Senate are engaged in an attempt to deny reproductive health services to the women of America, according to Saturday's State Journal story "Brief targets Roe v. Wade."
Five years ago, a federal judge ruled that a Wisconsin law was unconstitutional. The law required any doctor performing an abortion to have admitting privileges to admit patients to a nearby hospital. The ruling noted that the law did not enhance patient safety and violated women’s 14th Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Now our congressional representatives are intent on trying to deny these rights to the women of Louisiana by signing on to a brief to the Supreme Court about the same issue of admitting privileges.
The hypocrisy of both our state and federal Republican politicians is remarkable. At the state level, the GOP will not allocate funds for the homeless (including many children), and yet they support their congressional colleagues in attempting to deny reproductive health care to women across the country.
Truly, for Republicans, life begins at conception and ends at delivery.
Dr. Douglas Laube, Madison