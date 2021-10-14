 Skip to main content

Concealed carriers should be vetted -- Pat O'Connor
According to last Friday's State Journal article “Bills target DNR rules,” the GOP is proposing to eliminate a license requirement to carry a concealed firearm. In the same article it says the GOP is proposing that you must take and pass a hunter safety course if you want to hunt sandhill crane.

So it appears that safely hunting and killing a sandhill crane is more important to the GOP than saving human life by properly licensing and educating concealed carry applicants.

Don’t get me wrong, I am licensed to carry a conceal firearm in Wisconsin, and I have no problems with properly vetted and licensed people carrying guns.

This would be comical if it wasn’t so tragic.

Wake up, GOP.

Pat O'Connor, Madison

