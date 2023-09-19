Computer algorithms could be the solution to the redistricting controversy. The website fivethirtyeight.com presents several methods of drawing district boundaries using computer algorithms -- no human intervention required or allowed.

My personal favorite makes districts as geographically compact as possible. It eliminates weirdly shaped gerrymanders with long misshapen tentacles. Elected officials and candidates would need to travel fewer miles to meet with constituents, and the average voter would be closer to their representatives' district offices.

Some adjustments might be needed to meet the requirements of the Voting Rights Act, but even those modifications could be determined by a nonpartisan formula.

Bruce Harville, Madison