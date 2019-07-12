I am thrilled to hear about Madison continuing their composting efforts (or should I say food scrap efforts?).
Apart from the benefits to soil, composting also helps in the fight against climate change. Food scraps that rot in landfills produce methane, a greenhouse gas roughly 20 to 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
Composting those food scraps will return nutrients, not methane, to the environment. With only 12 years left to cut carbon emissions by 50% in order to stay below the threshold of a 1.5 degree increase, we don’t have a lot of time. We need to be doing everything we can to reduce emissions, and every bit helps.
Kudos to Madison for continuing to push this effort.
Casey Gilbert, Madison