Complaint against UW lab is troubling -- Angie Moen
Complaint against UW lab is troubling -- Angie Moen

It's troubling to read in the State Journal that the UW Animal Research Lab has had another complaint filed against it over its treatment of lab animals. 

It's bad enough to still use animals for research. But at the very least, a university of UW-Madison's caliber can surely monitor the conditions of the animals and show some concern for their welfare and treat them humanely.

Angie Moen, Madison

