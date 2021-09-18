Compel fathers to support kids -- James L. Carney

The pro-choice movement needs to learn a lesson from competitive team sports: You can’t win with defense only. You have to have an effective offense.
What’s missing from the pro-choice side of the abortion debate is the responsibility of the fathers for these unwanted pregnancies. We do hear occasionally about a father claiming rights to block an abortion, but almost never about his responsibility to support the child he has fathered.
Women should demand legislation that would impose responsibility on any male who fathers a child, whether consensually or not, to provide better economic support for that child until the age of 18.
Such laws would not only level the playing field between the two people whose actions have created a pregnancy, it would alleviate a major reason for having an abortion in the first place: the costs of raising a child. It would also help to ensure prenatal and post-birth health care.
But the biggest effect of such a law, I’m sorry to say, would be that many men might stop trying to outlaw abortion. With 18 years of economic support looming in an uncommitted relationship, they would be far more likely to urge an abortion than to oppose it.
So it’s time to stop shouting, “My body, my choice,” and start declaring, “Your child, your cost.”
James L. Carney, Madison