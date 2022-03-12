Compassionate care was appreciated -- Ric Johnson

My wife, Cathie, passed away last month while at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Many of us are aware of Agrace, either by word of mouth, their ads or by having a friend or relative pass through the care and service provided by the staff of Agrace. Both Cathie and I volunteered at Agrace. Because of this, I had a good idea how I wanted Cathie to spend her last days. I was hoping that she would be comfortable and be treated with dignity.

My hopes were more than fulfilled.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to the entire staff for the professionalism shown while Cathie was on service at home and at the in-patient unit. We would like to thank the case managers, nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, doctors, volunteers and all other staff that made our experience in a tough time as comfortable as possible.

It is understandable to imagine the service provided by hospice, but only when you experiences the care provided to your loved one does the meaning of love and attention become personal. It is personal to our family, and we are thankful to Agrace.

Ric Johnson, Fitchburg