Compassion limits excessive force -- Louis White

I worked at a state mental institution in maximum security for 12 years and had to abide by strict rules when it came to subduing violent patients. We were taught not to take their assaults personally and our goal was always to protect our own safety and the safety of our patients.
Showing compassion to the mentally ill was important and we could not do anything that could be construed as personal or arrogant. Even doing a high five after doing a take-down could get us written up. You instinctively learn to use just the right amount of force when subduing a patient and I was never written up for using excessive force on a patient.
I believe one reason for my success is I truly had compassion for the patients I dealt with. It wasn’t always easy because there were always a few patients who could get into our heads mentally, but in these cases, we were taught to disengage and allow another staff member to step in.
When I see police abusing citizens, I know from experience that it is a choice and a reflection of poor oversight.
Louis White, Oconomowoc