Compassion is cure for anxiety -- Julie Fitzpatrick

In his column in Monday's State Journal, "Another word for people’s anxiety is fear," Leonard Pitts Jr. states that “A disruptive demographic change is on us,” and that we will need “a clear-eyed view of what we are and some strategy that delivers us to what we ought to be.” He follows by claiming, “The particulars of that are beyond the scope of this column.”

He is both right and wrong.

The scope of people’s anxiety is, indeed, much broader than the racial conflict Pitts focuses on in his columns. But he is wrong to think the particulars needed to address those fears are also beyond his scope. They are forbidden by our cultural norms, cloaked in carefully crafted contempt, made invisible by generations of misguided choices, but most emphatically not beyond the scope of any individual -- but especially one who wields public influence at Pitts’ level. We need his voice.

The "particulars" are simple: Begin practicing respect and compassion toward every and all living beings. The first step is to stop eating animal products.