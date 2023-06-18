While listening briefly to National Public Radio on a recent morning, I heard a discussion about conspiracy theories and specifically the "flat earthers."
It was suggested that we shouldn't denigrate or ostracize these people because they will only "dig in their heels" and resist the facts all the more. If we just keep them close and treat them with respect they will be much more receptive to giving up their unfortunate beliefs and rejoin reality again.
That reminded me of the recent letter to the editor "Insulting his base only helps Trump," about how to treat the MAGA crowd -- but it's getting harder by the day.
Tom Arendt, Madison