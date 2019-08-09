In the July 31 State Journal article, "Picnic, festival replace parade," Madison Ald. Mike Verveer claimed he hasn't heard any controversy around the decision to drop the annual Pride Parade and substitute a picnic and festival. He must have stuffed his fingers in his ears.
I have several gay and transgender relatives and friends. They're angry the decision-makers at OutReach LGBT Community Center caved to the loudest voices, regarding last year's uproar about police marching in uniform. That failure led to this.
Is the OutReach leadership really this futile? The Pride Parade was a beloved, happy event -- an on-the-move demonstration of inclusiveness. Abandoning the parade for such unworthy reasons, even though the city had made special efforts to accommodate the parade, is humiliating.
OutReach leaders need to grow some spine. Their job is not to appease a few power-hungry manipulators bent on enforcing their will. Bullies will always have selfish motives. OutReach needs to listen to and honor and promote the wishes of the entire lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. In this case, that would have included a rousing, joyful Pride Parade.
Many hope that pride will be on the march again in 2020.
Margaret Benbow, Madison