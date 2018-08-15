All groups have members who commit heinous acts.
Some police officers murder people of color. Some Muslims are terrorists. Some priests assault children. Some men rape and batter women. Some women are white nationalists. And the list goes on.
We can choose to fear and hate certain groups of people because of the violence perpetrated by some. Or we can choose to judge each person by the content of their character.
I am white, so I cannot truly know the depth of fear that people of color feel around the police. But I know the fear of being a woman and a lesbian when male strangers approach me. I also know that most men are not violent. And I deeply appreciate those men who walk in solidarity with women in our Take Back the Night marches.
In my opinion, the LGBTQA+ community has much more to fear from onlookers with concealed weapons than from police marching with us. I will miss Sheriff Dave Mahoney riding his motorcycle with the "dykes on bikes," and I will miss seeing police officers proudly supporting our community -- and their community.
I look forward to the day when we can all march together in safety and solidarity.
Janet M. Wright, Madison