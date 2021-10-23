Community should trust the police -- Steve Fitzsimmons

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.

I applaud last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Never accept epidemic of gunplay," demanding action from our leaders and ourselves to address Madison’s growing violent crime.

Here are my suggestions to fight crime:

First, we must trust our police, and we need to show why they should be trusted. More people must push back against false or misleading information about police. More people must push positive information that helps people see that they can trust their police. If you want to embolden citizens -- and not criminals -- show them that police are a partner they can trust.

Police union leadership, both in Madison and the state, must do better. Their silence on police issues works against their membership’s good in getting information out. Why are they not speaking out about their officers' exhausting work schedules and increased stress, their low recruiting struggles, or poor morale and how this impacts everyone’s safety and crime?

Our mayor must hire more officers so police get requested time off and to ensure police are available to work with communities in preventing and solving crime.