Community should support new Bayview -- Julia Saunders
Community should support new Bayview -- Julia Saunders

I am writing about the article “Residents play role in Bayview’s renaissance" in Sunday's State Journal. It is an excellent example of how we, as a community, can help each other.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discusses how neighborhoods and built environments are major social determinants of health. This project will not only improve the environment for these residents but also improve their health. It is so important that these developers partnered with the residents of the Bayview community to address the things they need.

Their development plans will allow an increase in population density as well as greater accessibility for seniors. This area is so culturally diverse, and the developers have taken that into consideration and worked with resident leaders to advocate for their needs. The community center is also going to help the residents with classrooms and a food pantry.

We as a community should come together to support Bayview. I feel very passionately about this and have created a GoFundMe site to help get Bayview the developments they need.

Julia Saunders, Madison

