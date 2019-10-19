If you grew up in a household full of headstrong individuals like I did, you know that bringing up politics can easily get out of hand. What starts as a quiet night of watching the news degenerates into conflict about the headlines.
While it’s important to discuss climate change and elections, emotions running high never gets my family anywhere. Instead, we’re left exhausted, upset and discontent, and we all feel like we’ve lost the argument in the end.
What’s true for my family seems to be the case for the American public more broadly, too. Today’s political leaders use polarization to build support for their agendas. This only serves to heighten our divisions, and it ultimately gets us nowhere.
To bridge the divide, why not start by doing something we can all get behind? Community service is a great way to meet your neighbors and work together toward a common goal. No matter how you feel about impeachment or what your thoughts are about the F-35 squadron proposed for Truax Field, we’re all tired of being divided.
Give community service a try so we can start overcoming those divisions together.
Alyssa Ayen, Madison