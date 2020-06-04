Community needs this hard discussion -- Griff Madigan

It is time to sit down and start the hard discussions about the changes that need to be made and how to move forward.

It's clear nobody has all the right answers. If we want to start getting them, we need to all sit down and talk rationally in the same space. Since this is not happening, I invite M. Adams from Freedom Inc., Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Police Chief Vic Wahl and Brandi Grayson from Urban Triage to sit down in the same place and have a rational discussion on equality and unfair treatment by police officers.

I personally cannot understand everything as a white person. But, I want to understand better and find answers. Like so many people, of all races, and occupations, I want change. I would like to find a safe way for everyone to have these discussions -- starting now. Let’s do the right thing.

It all starts with simple conversation and supporting each other. Silence is not healthy. It drives the hate. I am more than happy to host a rational conversation that helps us all move forward.

Griff Madigan, Verona